Rough sleepers increase by 260%

Windsor and Maidenhead has the second largest increase in rough sleepers nationally – a 264% increase according to the latest count, at a time when rough sleeping is generally declining.

Across the country, the number of people estimated to be sleeping rough on a single night has fallen for the second year in a row, according to the governments recently published ‘Rough sleeping snapshot in England: autumn 2019’.

Yet, figures show that the number of recorded rough sleepers in the Royal Borough has increased from 11 people in 2018 to 40 people in autumn 2019, the most recent data set.

According to the report, the Borough has said that the apparent increase in rough sleepers could simply be because more rough sleepers are being recorded.

This tallies with the perception of Nick Roberts, Project Manager for Windsor Homeless Project.

“In our data, we count about 10-11 rough sleepers a night in Windsor,” he said. “Now the numbers are matching the numbers we’ve got.”

However, Sue Brett, founder of The Brett Foundation homeless charity in Maidenhead, feels that there has been a real increase in rough sleepers within the Borough.

Sue reports that around 20 people used the Brett Foundation’s services every day in 2018, a number that has increased to 25-30 recently.

She highlighted that it can be difficult to get accurate numbers, based on head-counts.

“I’ve done the count. Sometimes, people are well hidden and it’s difficult to find them,” she said.

“Some people don’t want to be counted. They don’t want to be in the system.”

Councillor Ross McWilliams, lead member for housing, said:

“Changing the way we measure the number of people sleeping rough means we have a much clearer understanding of how many people we need to help.

“There is always more to do, but the compassionate, thorough and cooperative approach of our Housing Options and Outreach teams is helping long-term rough sleepers.”