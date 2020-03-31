Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service makes plea for donations

A Maidenhead children’s hospice has appealed for help from the community as it projects a loss of hundreds of thousands during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service, in Snowball Hill, has been forced to cancel most of its fundraising activities for several months and predicts it will lose more than £400,000 as a result.

In an open letter, Fiona Devine, who established the charity in 2007, called on the public to lend a hand in its time of need.

She said: “The stark reality is that our children’s hospice service is under threat. 96 per cent of what we need to run our service comes from fundraising and donations.

“It is clear that with most of our fundraising activities for the coming months cancelled that it will be enormously difficult for us to raise the money to fund our service.

“On 27 March 2007, I established this charity and our community and individuals rallied around to help me make our dream a reality.

“Now 13 years later I urge this amazing community to help us. We need your help more than ever.”

The hospice, which was founded by Fiona after her son Alexander passed away, has already started to cut back some of the services it usually provides to children in their final moments.

The letter reads: “For now, we are doing all we can to provide our children and families with the specialist care that they need.

“We continue to take measures in line with public health guidance to minimise any risks. This has to date involved closing our day care sessions, including our hydrotherapy pool, and focussing on providing valuable support for our families in their own homes.”

In a final plea, Fiona ends the letter asking the community to give what they can to ensure the hospice can carry on doing what it does.

“To each and every one of you, please give what you can to help us maintain our much-needed and valued service.

“Whilst we are grateful for any donation, what we need most of all is a sustainable income so please consider a pledge of a regular gift; a monthly donation that will help us as we plan for the future of our children’s hospice service.

“From myself and the whole of the Alexander Devine team, our heartfelt thanks and we wish you and your families all the very best.”

To donate click here.