Louis Baylis Trust announces £10,000 fund to help good causes during coronavirus pandemic

The Louis Baylis Trust has today launched a £10,000 emergency fund to support charities and organisations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The trust, which owns the Advertiser, has made money available for grants of up to £1,000 for local good causes who are working to support frontline workers, care for vulnerable people or otherwise help those in need during the crisis.

The trust has called on charities and organisations to apply as a matter of urgency – by Thursday, April 9 – so grants can be sent out and the money can be used during the peak of the outbreak.

Successful applicants will also be profiled in the Advertiser, explaining what work groups are doing to help people in our community and giving readers information about how they can get involved or donate.

Trust chairman Peter Sands said: “We are really pleased to be able to help in these strange times that nobody expected.

“We are looking at targeting organisations and charities that are looking to do something in the present lockdown situation to help the community in a tangible way.”

He added: “We are looking to react quickly to this so it isn’t a long process.

“The trust is here to put back into Maidenhead and if we can help in some way, we will be delighted to do it.”

Advertiser editor James Preston said: “We have been overwhelmed by the selfless work that is taking place in our communities during this crisis.

“We are living in dark days, but it is incredibly heartening to see good causes pulling together to help those who desperately need our support.

“Thank you to the trust for providing this money. Together we can make a difference.”

Charities and organisations can make applications by filling out the form on the Advertiser website – explaining how the money will be used during the coronavirus pandemic – and submitting it by noon on Thursday, April 9.

Applications should be made via email and cannot be accepted by post. Email forms to lbctrust@baylismedia.co.uk

Forms can be downloaded at maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/980/apply-for-a-grant