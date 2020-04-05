Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust rated as 'Outstanding'

An NHS trust has received an ‘Outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which manages sites including St Mark’s Hospital in Maidenhead and provides mental and community health facilities, was awarded the rating after an inspection in November and December last year.

Julian Emms, chief executive at Berkshire Healthcare, said: “I recognise that this news comes at a time when our staff are all under immense pressure managing the Covid-19 pandemic. But we are encouraging our staff to take some time to reflect on this fantastic achievement.”

She added: “What this result does prove is what a strong position we’re in to manage whatever is ahead of us over the coming weeks and months.

“We have the right people and tools to offer the best levels of care and support – both to our patients and to our staff.”

The CQC report commended the trust’s positive culture, which provided a place for patients, carers and staff to share their experiences and concerns.

Staff felt valued, quality improvement methodology was embedded throughout the trust and it was recognised as a leader in using technology to improve patient care.

Debbie Fulton, director of nursing and therapies at Berkshire Healthcare, said: “I’m extremely proud of our staff who truly deserve to be recognised for the amazing work they do.

“I’m also pleased that the culture, which holds both quality patient care and support for our staff at its heart, was highlighted by the CQC.

“This has been developed through our ongoing commitment to learning, improvement and innovation, as well as compassion and inclusivity.”