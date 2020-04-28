Charities describe coronavirus impact on vulnerable people – and what you can do to help

During these difficult times, many types of people are especially vulnerable and face increased isolation. Adrian Williams spoke to key members of charities operating in Maidenhead, to find out what can be done to help the vulnerable during the pandemic and beyond

We are all feeling the impact of lockdown but for some vulnerable people the isolation and challenges brought on by coronavirus can be particularly tough.

But the pandemic has also shed light on what life is like for people who have lived in isolation since before COVID-19, according to Tereena Davies, chief executive of Age Concern Slough and Berkshire East (SABE).

“Self isolation is making people reflect on how hard it must be to live like this normally,” she said. “It’s given us insight into how amazingly important one-to-one interaction is.”

Tereena sees this as an opportunity to learn important lessons for the future.

Since elderly people can sometimes be perceived by some as a burden, Tereena believes it is helpful for people to be able to see that we have something to learn from them – for example, how to connect with each others by speaking on the phone, something which older people are more comfortable with than younger people.

Though the younger generation may prefer social media when seeking support or guidance, Tereena urges anyone who would like advice regarding older friends or family members to call the phone lines of Age Concern SABE.

“At the end of the day, a conversation has to take place, because this is about people,” she said. “Often it’s only after that conversation that we understand what help someone needs.

“It needs that level of human engagement. You can hear someone’s emotions, you can hear if you put a smile one someone’s face.”

In terms of helping to keep elderly people connected, it is also possible to bring social media to them after a fashion, by using services such as TouchNote, which sends a physical card – featuring a photo taken on a smart phone – to someone’s door.

There are also smartphones and tablets designed with older people in mind, with enhanced simplicity, larger displays for impaired vision, or in some cases, buttons that can be configured to immediately send an emergency text to a designated contact.

However, Tereena was keen to highlight that by far the most important thing for the elderly is to know that someone is thinking about them.

“When it comes to people, that [smart] phone has to be put aside,” she said. “That human interaction is so important – though social media can be fantastic for connecting people, this is not something I ever want social media to replace. That’s why our organisation is there.”

The Brett Foundation usually supports the homeless in Maidenhead but the number of families and elderly in need of help has gone ‘through the roof’, according to Susan Brett, founder.

One of the services the foundation is providing is dog-walking. Elderly people who cannot leave the house but who own companion animals need volunteers to take dogs out with them, as part of the volunteer’s daily exercise.

“It’s absolutely full-on at the moment. Every day I get four or five more referrals. More volunteers would be amazing,” said Sue.

Another group of people who are similarly isolated are those with mobility issues, who cannot simply leave the house for exercise every day.

Peter Haley is chief executive of People to Places, an accessibility charity that has expanded its reach in response to coronavirus, offering a hand or ear to anyone who is isolated.

“Every phone call takes half an hour, just to get the shopping list because people want to talk,” he said. “People have got to feel they’re still part of the community.”

Jaimee Grimes, also of People to Places, said that while there is scope to be practically useful to others, volunteers should be careful what they offer – for example, asking for money for shopping up front can make a vulnerable person nervous, as there are a number of opportunistic scammers calling door-to-door.

Instead, neighbours can signpost vulnerable people towards organisations like People to Places, which is experienced maintaining accountability for expenditures in another’s stead.

For those who would like a more hands-on approach, Jaimee recommends joining community groups, as these can give good-practice advice. In addition, groups have a reputation and can build vital trust with people they support. This increases the likelihood that a vulnerable person will seek help in the future.

“The offer of help is quite difficult for some to take. Pride is a lot to do with it, and politeness – they don’t want to bother people.”

Moving forward beyond the pandemic, organisations that support the vulnerable would like to see a continuation of the current trend for helping others.

“Neighbours are talking more than they’ve ever talked before. Friends are now phoning more than they’ve ever phoned before. I think it’s about continuing that mentality,” said Jaimee.

Because of the virus, many dedicated spaces and services are suspended, including for the families of children with additional needs – some of which have been a social lifeline for parents and important enrichment for the children.

People with autism, particularly, struggle with changes in routine. Yet, such changes are inevitable while schools, places of work and leisure facilities are closed.

David Brind is group manager at Absolutely Leisure, a Maidenhead-based charity that operates leisure venues across the UK to offer dedicated services to these children and young people.

“Families with children with autism and other types of disabilities can feel quite nervous and reluctant to go out,” he said.

This is exacerbated in the current climate, when children with challenging behaviour will not be able to observe the sudden new ‘rules’ of conduct resulting from the pandemic.

For example, not everyone will be able to observe social distancing. People with additional needs may have less awareness of personal boundaries and may struggle to understand the concept of staying two metres apart.

“Be tolerant, be aware – not everyone is as switched on as you yourself might be,” said David.

Since some children with additional needs have sensory sensitivity, they may feel more comfortable in quieter spaces. David suggested that local authorities might be able to gather together information on spaces that are quieter or otherwise more geared towards additional needs.

Once the pandemic is over, the Absolutely Group is planning to significantly increase the number of exclusive-use sessions for families with children with additional needs at its centres.

In the meantime, to help keep young people entertained, the charity is giving out board games and other at-home entertainment to families in need.

It is asking for donations of any such equipment – games and activities that can be completed at home or in the garden. This an be arranged by emailing smiles@absolutely-group.co.uk