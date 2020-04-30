Weekly virtual children's quiz launched by Magnet entertainer

A weekly virtual quiz has been launched for primary school children to test their brains during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jonny Walker, who normally performs entertainment shows at the Magnet Leisure Centre, is running them with friend Adam Keeling.

Each Thursday at 2.30pm, the ‘Battle of the Schools’ quiz is live from Adam’s home on the Facebook page ‘Random and Rocks’.

The idea has proven a hit with about 500 people tuning in to the first three quizzes, which last 45 minutes.

Subjects cover primary school topics and may include video from Jonny, who dresses up as characters on a particular area.

“The kids like to represent their schools, [and] the parents like it because it is 45 minutes where the kids can interact with us,” he said.

“It is more of a show. I will dress up as a scientist and ask them questions about science, like the solar system. Just things like that.

“It is growing. We had 500 people over the last three quizzes.”

Prizes are up for grabs for the most quizzers from a school, and the highest score.

Last week, St Edmund Campion emerged victorious in the first category, with 41 young quizzers.

And to add to the fun, clips of teachers encouraging their children on are played live during the quiz.

Winners are then posted on to the Facebook page at 6pm on the same night after being marked. An adult is advised to mark the answers.

Jonny urged that any school is welcome to take part. The next quiz will be taking place today (Thursday).

Visit www.facebook.com/ RandomRocksLive