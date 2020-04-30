The Prince Philip Trust Fund offering support during COVID-19 pandemic

Good causes and charities supporting residents in the Royal Borough deal with the impact of COVID-19 have been encouraged to apply to The Prince Philip Trust Fund.

Following an extraordinary virtual board meeting, chaired by The Earl of Wessex, trustees decided to suspend the normal application and grant approval process and prioritise financial support for those organisations most in need of funding and who are supporting local residents to cope with the implications of the coronavirus crisis.

Despite the cancellation of a key fundraising event for The Prince Philip Trust Fund in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Trust took the unprecedented step to draw down upon capital reserves in order to dispense much-needed funds.

Chris Aitken, secretary and trustee of the charity said: “The impact of the COVID-19 crisis upon all of our lives is truly immense.

“But while we are all in the same storm together, we are by no means all in the same boat. “Many people across our communities will be disproportionately affected, many will be suffering from isolation and a lack of access to services, many will be worried about their health, feeding their families, their children’s schooling, and their livelihoods.

“But our community is strong and is rising to the challenges before us and The Prince Philip Trust Fund is ready to stand behind those community organisations and projects that are making a difference to those who are most in need at this time.

“My fellow trustees and I would like to sincerely apologise to those who have submitted funding applications in good faith over the past few months but we do hope they will understand that we have a duty to support the most vulnerable and isolated in our community and those who are working to relieve suffering.

“We, like so many of you, look forward to the day when our normal pattern of life will return and for us especially, the days when our grant-giving support to the wider community of Windsor and Maidenhead can resume.”

Local charities, projects or community groups that are specifically working to support local residents to deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis can apply through https://theprincephiliptrustfund.org/