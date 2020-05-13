Coronavirus lockdown: What are the rules now?

After telling people to ‘stay at home’ for more than seven weeks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now eased lockdown restrictions slightly.

Mr Johnson outlined his new plan to get England out of lockdown in a 50-page document published this week, with the opening of some parts of the hospitality industry not taking place until July at the earliest.

The Government – which also coined a new ‘stay alert’ message – has come up with a conditional three-step plan, with step one seeing more outdoor exercise allowed and the ability to drive to places from this week.

Meanwhile, people who cannot work from home are now being ‘actively encouraged’ to resume their duties.

Step two, planned for June 1, will see a ‘phased return’ of early years settings and schools, the opening of non-essential retail when safe, and permission for cultural and sporting events behind closed doors.

Step three, no earlier than July 4, will see ‘at least some’ of the remaining businesses – such as those in the personal care and hospitality industries – reopen, as long as they follow secure safety guidelines.

Plans are subject to continuing data analysis.

So what has changed from this time last week?

Here is a guide: