The Prince Philip Trust Fund gives £57,000 to charitable projects

The Prince Philip Trust Fund has given charities and organisations in the Royal Borough £57,000 to help them support people through the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications are still open for The COVID-19 Relief Fund of £100,000 which was made available last month after trustees committed to drawing-down upon capital reserves.

In a virtual meeting chaired by The Earl of Wessex, the Board of Trustees approved 28 applications last week.

Projects covering a wide range of services and provisions for vulnerable, isolated and at-risk residents and families have received grants ranging from £500 to £4,000.

Many of the charities which submitted applications are those which have seen a significant uptake in their services in recent weeks.

They include The Dash Charity, which is helping to tackle the rise in domestic abuse, and The Baby Bank, which is seeing more families referred to their services for essential supplies.

Recipients supporting workers at the frontline of the COVID-19 response are Windsor Boys’ School, which is digitally printing PPE for health workers, Thames Hospice, St John’s Ambulance and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Counselling services including Citizens Advice Maidenhead & Windsor, Browns Community Services, Relate and No 22 Youth Community Counselling have also been awarded funds.

Food banks and essential delivery services have also received grants, including Maidenhead Foodshare, Driven Forward, Datchet Corona Volunteers and People to Places.

A match-funded grant has also been given to the Rotary Club of Windsor and Eton for its project to support Windsor Foodshare.

Chris Aitken, secretary and trustee of the charity said: “My fellow Trustees and I have been truly humbled to see how our community has been coming together to support our most vulnerable and at risk residents during this time.

He added: “We thank you for all that you are doing for our community. We are so very glad that we can support and encourage them as they rise to the challenges facing us at this difficult time.”

Charities, projects or community groups that are specifically working to support local residents to deal with the fall-out from the Covid-19 crisis can apply for a grant at theprincephiliptrustfund.org

Applications should include specific details about what the funding is for and should be marked ‘COVID-19 Emergency’ and submitted as soon as possible within the next five weeks.