Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust wins Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

The volunteers of Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust have won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Equivalent to an MBE, it is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK and is given to groups of volunteers who regularly devote their time, skills and energy for the benefit of others.

The group of more than 180 people who volunteer for the NHS Trust, which is the mental and community health provider for Berkshire, were nominated for the award by the community.

Their roles include supporting patients by providing peer support, practical and emotional help, and tending the NHS Trust’s therapy gardens.

Berkshire Healthcare volunteers’ manager, Julie Addison said: “They are an exceptional group and the caring manner in which they support patients is fantastic.

“We are all very proud that their hard work and dedication has been honoured by this wonderful award.”

Volunteers of Progress Theatre, a self-funding theatre group in Reading which promotes the cultural and educational wellbeing of the general public, was the other Berkshire group to win the award.

The Berkshire Healthcare volunteers will receive a certificate signed by the Queen and a commemorative crystal, for display in the NHS Trust, and will also attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace next year with the other winners.