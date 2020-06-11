Businesses furlough 1,035,400 jobs in South East up until end of May

Businesses furloughed a total of 1,035,400 jobs in the South East up until the end of May, Government figures have revealed.

Slough furloughed 20,100, the Royal Borough 17,500, and Buckinghamshire, which covers the whole county, 63,000 jobs.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) was announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak on April 20, to support businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

An announcement was made on May 12 that the scheme will run until the end of October.

Figures have also been revelead for the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), which was rolled out in May.

The Government says it has financially supported 352,000 self-employed individuals in the South East, paying grants worth a total of £1,117,000,000 (£1.1billion) up to May 31.

Those eligible to claim the SEISS grant will be able to claim a second and final grant in August of up to £6,750.

Slough made 6,700 claims (totalling £17,700,000), the Royal Borough 5,000 (£15,900,000), and Buckinghamshire 21,300 (£70,300,000).

Visit www.gov.uk/government/collections/hmrc-coronavirus-covid-19-statistics