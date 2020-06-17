Thunderstorms forecast for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Thunderstorms and heavy showers are forecast to take place today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) according to the Met Office.

This morning, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued for the entire south of England from noon to 9pm both today and tomorrow.

In places that suffer heavy rainfall, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could become flooded.

Delays of trains and public transport is possible, as well as road closures.

Fast flowing or deep flood water could occur in places, and power cuts are also possible.

Visit metoffice.gov.uk for the most up-to-date information.