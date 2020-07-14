M4 junctions 6, 8/9 and 10 closed this weekend

Parts of the M4 will be closed this weekend for the demolition of the old Monkey Island Lane bridge near Bray, along with other roadworks.

The westbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed this weekend (July 17-20) between junctions 8/9 (Maidenhead) and 10, as well as junction 6 (Slough-Windsor).

These parts of the M4 will be closed starting after 8pm on Friday, opening by 6am on Monday.

The new bridge will be open before the demolition of the old bridge.

There is also sheet piling work taking place near Windsor Road, as well as the installation of new bridge beams at Oldway Lane, near Cippenham.

There are weekend closures in both directions on a regular basis throughout the year. The schedule for this summer is as follows:

• July 24-27: full weekend closure between junctions 6 and 8/9

• July 31 - August 3: full weekend closure between junctions 5 and 6

• August 7-10: full weekend closure between junctions 5 and 6

• August 14-17: full weekend closure between junctions 6 and 8/9

• August 21-24: full weekend closure between junctions 6 and 8/9