Lighthouse Live is set to take place virtually this year

A Christian holiday club is set to move online for a series of virtual activities.

Lighthouse Live will take place virtually between Monday, July 27 and Friday, July 31, and will include hour-long shows every morning along with guests, music, crafts, interviews, competitions challenges and drama.

The theme of the week will be ‘hidden heroes’ and will focus on figures from the Bible and how they became heroes.

The week will also include a daily sports challenge, as well as online discussions with local Lighthouse groups.

Each day will end with another live show including games, singing, dancing, praying and a showcase of participants videos and photos.

A week-long virtual holiday club is also set to commence from Monday, August 3 until Friday, August 7.

The theme of the week will be ‘Armour of God’.

Participants will also enjoy daily dramas from theatre company 4front theatre and have the opportunity to take part in worship from Elim Sound, Cheeky Pandas, Allstars Kids Club and ALIVE Family Worship.

For more information about Lighthouse Live visit: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=g5cQaF0dmLc&feature=youtu.be. For the

virtual holiday club visit: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=sMT2XubuOx0