More than £970,000 secured to keep Thames Valley streets safe

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley has received more than £970,000 to help keep streets safe.

The Thames Valley is one of 35 police and crime commissioner areas to receive funding from the £25million ‘Safer Streets Fund’, set up by Home Secretary Priti Patel MP.

Anthony Stansfeld, police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley, said the £972,264 which was secured across two bids will be spent on tackling crimes including robbery, theft and burglary.

“We will ensure this funding goes straight to the frontline to support and help our communities,” he said.

“As part of our bids, we will be looking at many areas of improvement such as supporting landlords to make their properties more secure, installing better street lighting, CCTV and dedicated cycle storage in areas of concern.

“We will also be working with local communities to engage them with crime prevention through advice and education.

“I look forward to seeing positive outcomes for our communities as my office works with Thames Valley Police and other partners to utilise this funding.”

Home Secretary, Priti Patel said: “I will not stand by while criminals inflict fear and misery on our communities. That is why I set up this fund to ensure we are doing all we can to prevent people falling victim to these crimes.”