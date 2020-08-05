Man behind Kevin Cruise encourages people to 'Ramble Happy'

A popular entertainer who has discovered the benefits of rambling is encouraging others to take up the pastime.

Martin Cabble-Reid, from Windsor, who performs as cruise ship entertainer Kevin Cruise and Basil Brush’s comedy sidekick Mr Martin, stumbled across the pursuit a year ago and has now set up a website to entice others to get involved.

Ramble Happy is a place for mindfulness, rambling, the great outdoors and photography.

“I just want to send out a positive message to get out there, to walk,” he said.

The performer, who has more than 20 years’ experience in showbusiness, discovered rambling in August last year when he was experiencing performance anxiety at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with The Basil Brush Show.

“It’s a nightmare for performers because you get reviewed by everything and everyone,” Martin said.

To try to manage his feelings of anxiousness, Martin joined a gym but because ‘you have to walk everywhere’ in Edinburgh, getting to and from the gym was a four-mile round trip.

He said: “I just ended up putting myself in a really good place with regards to what was going to happen that day, and didn’t really need the gym to do it; it was the walking that did it for me,” he said.

The activity has not only become a much-loved pastime he fits into his daily routine – walking for about an hour-and-a-half each day – it has also led to him losing three and a half stone in weight.

Now Martin is back to work with The Basil Brush Show, and as Kevin Cruise, he is incorporating rambles into his work trips to other parts of the country.

For him, a ramble ‘is a bit more of an adventure’ than a walk or a hike.

“It can colour your day really, because you don’t know what you’re going to come across or find,” he said.

During a ramble on a beach in Southport, Martin encoun-tered a scientist studying a group of birds which had just migrated from the Antarctic, and discovered his ‘new favourite flower’, sea holly.

But he says there is plenty to appreciate in the Royal Borough and the surrounding areas, and ‘you shouldn’t be afraid to just walk’.

“There’s so much we can do here, so many places that you can walk, especially with the Jubilee River and the Thames,” said Martin.

“I always give myself an hour one way, knowing I’ve got an hour to come back, so just walk and see where you end up. It’s quite fascinating.”

Martin is also working as part of a team to put on a wellbeing festival next year which will include exercise, healthy eating, kids activities, mindfulness, yoga, and not forgetting a ‘little Prosecco tent in the corner’.

To find out more about Ramble Happy go to www.ramblehappy.co.uk