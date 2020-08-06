Royal Borough seeks public view on climate strategy

Public feedback is being sought on the council’s plans to make Windsor and Maidenhead a net-zero carbon borough by the year 2050.

A public consultation was launched on the draft strategy on Thursday, July 30 and will close on Tuesday, September 29.

It was created after the Royal Borough declared a climate emergency last year.

A draft plan was approved by councillors in June.

Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s), the council’s cabinet member for environmental services, climate change, sustainability, parks and countryside, urged residents to have their say on the plans.

She said: “I am delighted that we are now able to ask the wider community about our plans to tackle climate change and how we can all make a difference.

“There have been a series of workshops with the public, interested groups and councillors, so I am hoping we have captured a lot of the actions.

“This document brings together their thoughts as well as providing some insight to everyone about how we can all work together to tackle climate change in the future.”

To view the draft strategy and to participate in the consultation visit http://consult. rbwm.gov.uk/portal/cc/decs/decs