Swan rehabilitation centre would be a 'dream come true' for charity founder

The founder of a swan rescue organisation has said it would be a ‘dream come true’

if her charity gets the go-ahead to build a rehabilitation centre by Bray Lake.

Swan Support has had long-term aspirations to relocate from its temporary home in Datchet to a permanent site where it can care for sick and injured swans.

Plans had been drawn up for a new headquarters on land bound by the cut and the M4 in Upper Bray Road.

But these had to be withdrawn in November 2018 after site owners, Summerleaze Ltd, said the land was no longer available.

Summerleaze has now provided an alternative site north of Bray Watersports and a revised planning application has been submitted to the Royal Borough.

Swan Support founder Wendy Hermon said: “We’ve had years of working on this and it will really be a dream come true for us because we’ve worked so hard alongside the people that are helping us.”

She paid tribute to the support of architect Gillian Konrad who has helped the charity draw up the plans.

If approved, the proposed single-storey building will include an intensive care unit for injured swans and a dedicated space for washing birds who have been struck by oil spillages.

It will be located near to the water so that injured birds can

be eased back into their natural environment during their recovery.

The charity had hoped to build an education and exhibition centre but this idea had to be shelved due to concerns over flooding.

A decision on the application is yet to be made by council planning officers.