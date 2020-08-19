SITE INDEX

    • Royal Borough wants residents' views on 'themed crossing'

    The Royal Borough wants to hear your views about how a ‘themed crossing’ should look.

    This would be to ‘celebrate our heritage, diverse communities, volunteers, charities and unsung heroes’, the council added.

    Residents can make comments through a consultation which runs until Saturday, September 12.

    Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham) lead member for highways and infrastructure, said: “Many councils have installed pride crossings or painted thank you signs on their roads during the coronavirus pandemic. I want to find out what you want and how we can celebrate the uniqueness of the Royal Borough.

    “The consultation runs until September 12 and I would encourage you to have your say.”

    The results will be reviewed and collated and proposals will be considered before any work starts. It is likely any work will take place next year.

    Visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RYK2Z9P to take part.

    Maidenhead

    • robcorb

      11:01, 20 August 2020

      I am pro Pride, but can the Council concentrate on substance rather than things like this? Can they restore the dozens of on-street parking spaces that they have needlessly removed in Maidenhead town centre?

