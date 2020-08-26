Royal Borough residents urged to follow guidelines after rise in coronavirus cases

Royal Borough residents have been urged to continue following social distancing guidelines following a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 tests.

On Saturday, Government statistics showed that 12 people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Last week, from Monday, August 17 to Sunday, August 23, 42 people tested positive for the virus, compared to 12 in the previous week. The total number of cases in August is 59.

In response to the rise in cases, Tessa Lindfield, director of public health for Berkshire, said: “We are aware of this and are working to ensure that the numbers don’t increase further.

“We continue to monitor the data and want to remind residents that they still need to keep two metres apart as much as possible and wash their hands regularly, for 20 seconds or more.

“Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) must get a test as soon as possible and within the first five days of having symptoms.”

She also added that those who have returned from abroad may need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The spike in the Royal Borough on Saturday came a day after Public Health England and the Department for Health and Social Care listed Slough as an ‘area of concern’ following an increase in positive cases there.

The announcement came after a two-week increase in coronavirus cases. So far in August 72 cases have been recorded, but the number of new cases registered each day appears to be decreasing.

In response to the situation in Slough, the Royal Borough released a statement advising that it had a ‘local outbreak control plan’ in place should it be needed.

It said: “The designation comes following a rise in the number of positive cases within the borough (Slough) across the last two weeks, though that number is now falling again.

“As part of the Berkshire-wide Public Health team, we are monitoring the situation and have offered our support to colleagues in Slough.

“We understand that the cases in Slough are localised and decreasing. These events are a reminder to everyone that the virus is still circulating in our communities and guidelines on social distancing, face coverings and handwashing still need to be followed.

“If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate for at least ten days from when your symptoms started and arrange to have a test.

“Like all local authorities, we have a local outbreak control plan in place for the Royal Borough should we need to take action.”

If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, you can arrange a test by visiting self-referral.test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/antigen/name