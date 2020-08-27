Louis Baylis Trust grant makes Relate counselling financially accessible

A £2,000 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust will enable people in the Royal Borough to access subsidised Relate counselling services.

Relate is the UK's largest provider of relationship support for couples, families and individuals.

The grant given to Relate Maidenhead in Marlow Road will allow people who cannot afford to pay for counselling sessions in full to access services at a reduced rate, or for free.

“We’re really, really grateful to the Louis Baylis Trust,” said Fiona Greenfield, centre director for Relate Mid Thames and Buckinghamshire.

“We can’t do what we want to do if we don’t get funding from trusts and foundations, so this really reaches out to the people who we feel probably most need the help.”

Fiona says that lockdown has created ‘a huge need’ for Relate’s services because ‘people have become under huge stress and strain’ – a lot of which is a result of financial pressures.

“With lockdown and everything, that’s affected people financially, some people are taking huge hits and that puts more stress on relationships,” she said.

“For people who really do need help at this moment in time, please do come and get in touch with us because we can hopefully offer something which is not going to add yet more strain to your finances.”

The trust donation will help towards free assessments and, according to people’s needs, up to six counselling sessions which can be either partly or fully funded.

Although Fiona said counselling is sometimes ‘very difficult’ it can also be very worthwhile.

“We get lots and lots of feedback from people and its very, very positive,” she said.

“Just by coming to see a counsellor on a short-term basis can make a massive difference to how you carry on.”

When lockdown was introduced Maidenhead Relate in Marlow Road moved its services online and began web counselling.

“It hasn’t run down at all during the summer,” said Fiona. “That tells us that actually there are more people out there needing help.”

Visit relatemtb.co.uk for counselling information.