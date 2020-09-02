Young holidaymakers urged to follow guidance following COVID-19 case rise

Young people returning from their holidays have been urged to take self-isolation more seriously and follow coronavirus guidance as the number of cases in the Royal Borough continues to rise.

According to Tessa Lindfield, director of public health for Berkshire, the Royal Borough is experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases in those aged 18-34 who are returning from abroad, particularly males.

The number of positive tests in Windsor and Maidenhead has been steadily increasing in August after relatively few cases were confirmed in June and July.

A total of 81 positive tests were recorded last month, compared to 23 in July and 27 in June, when lockdown restrictions were stricter.

Despite warnings from the borough last week about the increase, positive tests continue to be recorded, with 18 confirmed between Monday, August 24 and Monday, August 31.

Speaking to the Advertiser yesterday (Wednesday) Ms Lindfield said: “People are going on their holidays and bringing COVID back with them. It's important that they observe that quarantine period and take it seriously.

“It’s not exclusively 18-34-year-olds, we are seeing older people and younger people too.

“But for younger people, when they are on holiday, it might be difficult to remember those measures because they are less likely to become seriously ill.”

“I wouldn’t want to point the finger at any group, but we know we are humans, we are social animals, we like to get together and it's really easy to slip into complacency.

“We want to really reinforce it. There is COVID around.”

Ms Lindfield added that males are slightly more likely to contract the virus compared to females.

“Generally women are better about seeking health care than men,” she said. “We see more women than men are getting tested.”

She added that those returning from group holidays need to be particularly strict about following the measures.

The Royal Borough is urging all residents to wash their hands often, to wear face coverings in shops or on public transport, and to keep two metres apart from people outside of their households or bubbles. Tissues should be used to cover the mouth and nose when coughing and should then be thrown in the bin.

The symptoms of the virus are a new, continuous cough, high temperature or loss or change to sense of taste or smell. Those who experience these symptoms should book a test and self-isolate at home.

Anyone who has returned from a country on the Government quarantine list must self-isolate for 14 days.

Despite the rise in cases, Ms Lindfield was not concerned about the situation escalating.

She said: “I don’t think we are likely to have a lockdown situation at all.

“What we want to do is assure people that we are keeping a really close eye on things and taking it all in when we notice changes.”

To view the travel quarantine list visit: bit.ly/3brGffe

For more detailed COVID-19 guidance visit bit.ly/34Yx4Sk