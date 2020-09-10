Thames Hospice rehabilitation centre gains £25,000 for physio equipment

Thames Hospice will benefit from a £25,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust which will pay for equipment that dramatically improves patient quality of life.

The new hospice by Bray Lake is taking form, with a rehabilitation centre for both inpatients and outpatients named for the trust that helped fund it.

The Louis Baylis Rehabilitation Centre will contain physiotherapy equipment such as specialised treadmills and balance trainers, where people can work on their mobility and balance.

Another piece of equipment is a raiser chair, which can help someone to stand from a sitting position, or can be used for someone who has had a fall to bring them into sitting position.

“This centre will help people achieve the goals they have left in their life,” said Sarah Bissell, of Thames Hospice.

“It will allow people do things like go to a family event, or go on a special holiday, if that’s possible. It really improves people’s quality of life.”

The centre can help people with a whole range of illnesses, including cancer.

The treatment helps inpatients to feel much more comfortable, but also helps patients stay at home as long as possible.

“About 42 per cent of people who come into inpatient actually go home, feeling better,” said Sarah.

“It’s a hospice myth that you come into the hospice and you don’t get any better. That’s exactly what a hospice is for – to help you feel the best that you can.”

Each physio treatment is tailored to specific, realistic goals, such as one patient who might wish to attend a family member’s university graduation.

Most patients are focused on family events such as these.

The physio team also looks at how to mitigate the longer term health impacts of such an outing, as people with terminal illnesses tire quickly.

Sarah believes that the physiotherapy aspect is every bit as important as other treatments that increase the comfort of patients.

“The strength of a hospice is a whole holistic view of you – all parts of how an illness will affect your life,” she said.

The funds will also go towards hiring more people into the hospice’s existing physiotherapy team.