    • Ambulance trust looking for new governors for Berkshire and Buckinghamshire

    South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) NHS Foundation Trust is holding elections for members of the public to join the trust’s council of governors.

    SCAS is looking for one governor in Berkshire and two in Buckinghamshire.

    Lena Samuels, chair of SCAS NHS Foundation Trust, said:

    “Being a public governor at SCAS provides you with a pivotal role in influencing how local health service decisions are made and services developed.

    “It is a great opportunity to have your voice heard and represent the voice of others in your constituency.

    “I would urge anyone who is passionate about their NHS and local health services to get involved and stand for election.”

    To be eligible to stand for election you must be aged 16 or over, be a member of the trust and be a resident in the county you wish to represent.

    Interested members of the public can self-nominate to stand in the forthcoming election from Monday 21 September and nominations need to be received by Sunday 11 October.

    Find out more about the role of governors and the election process at www.scas.nhs.uk/about-scas/council-of-governors/governors-election 

    To become a member of the trust, visit www.scas.nhs.uk/getinvolved

