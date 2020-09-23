Royal Borough coronavirus cases continue to rise

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Royal Borough increased over the last week.

Between Monday, September 14 and Sunday, September 2, 26 new cases were confirmed.

Last week the recorded number of confirmed cases was 57.

The number of positive tests registered in September has now risen to 118, as opposed to the 83 recorded in the whole of August.

In nearby areas, Slough saw 30 new cases last week, and 11 were recorded in Wokingham.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Borough said: “We are aware of an increase in the numbers that have been reported and we are working to ensure that the numbers don’t increase further.

“There is always the possibility that areas can be placed on the Government watch list if case numbers continue to rise.

“Whilst NHS Test and Trace has helped us find the links between some cases, we have a number of cases where it is difficult to trace the connection so we have requested that the borough has access to more testing sites to ensure anyone who does have symptoms can get tested as easily as possible.

“Once we have locations of testing sites, we will ensure these are publicised.

“There is now very high demand for coronavirus tests and it is vital we test people with symptoms to help stop the spread of the virus.

“If you have COVID-19 symptoms, you must get a test. If you don’t have symptoms, don’t get a test.

“We all need to play our part to protect the NHS Test and Trace service for those who really need it. If you have any coronavirus symptoms you must isolate immediately for 10 days (don’t wait for a test or a test result before doing so).”