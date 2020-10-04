NHS phone line swamped with calls from COVID-cautious parents

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) NHS Foundation Trust’s service has received many calls from worried parents on NHS 111 over the last two weeks, unsure if their children’s symptoms indicate a cold, flu or coronavirus.

In response, SCAS has developed an at-a-glance symptoms checker that highlights the most common symptoms of coronavirus, as well as the common cold and flu that also start to become prevalent at this time of year.

Claire Ward-Jackson, Infection Prevention and Control Lead at SCAS, said: “The symptoms checker uses information from Public Health England, the World Health Organisation and the Centre for Disease Control, to give individuals a valuable and trusted reference guide as a ‘first check’ if they’re unsure whether their children’s or their own symptoms indicate a common cold, influenza or COVID-19.”

Patients can also check their symptoms online at 111.nhs.uk and be contacted by a nurse if needed.