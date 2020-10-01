Royal Borough COVID-19 cases latest

The number of new coronavirus cases in the borough is the same as last week.

Between Monday, September 21 and Sunday, September 27, 25 new positive tests were confirmed in Windsor and Maidenhead.

The same number of positive tests were also recorded in the previous week.

The total number of cases this month has risen to 161, nearly double the 83 positive tests in August.

Slough had 84 new positive tests last week, while 33 were recorded in Wokingham.