COVID-19 cases on the rise in Royal Borough

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Windsor and Maidenhead has risen in the last week.

According to the Government’s coronavirus data, 116 new positive tests were recorded between Monday, September 28 and Sunday, October 4.

The total number of positive tests in the Royal Borough now stands at 805.

The figures are a significant increase on the 25 cases that were reported in the previous week, however, this may be due to an IT error that prevented some new cases from being added to the dashboard.

The Government revealed that between September 25 and October 2, nearly 16,000 new cases recorded nationwide were not added to the daily figures.

To correct the mistake, the missed-out figures were added to the figures for Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4, meaning those numbers may be inflated.

Meanwhile, in nearby areas, 119 new positive tests were recorded in Slough last week, while 71 were confirmed in Wokingham.