    • Firefighters campaign for smoke alarm awareness

    Berkshire’s firefighters are supporting a campaign urging residents to test their smoke alarms.

    The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) is backing the Fire Kills smoke alarm testing campaign.

    According to statistics, only 26 per cent of all households in the country which own a smoke alarm test them regularly. In the year ending March 2020, there were 199 fire-related deaths in the home.

    By joining the Fire Kills campaign, RBFRS hopes to raise awareness and prevent deaths in Berkshire.

    Ian Barks, RBFRS central hub prevention manager said: “I’d encourage our residents to make sure they get into the habit of testing their smoke alarms regularly as they can save you and your loved ones’ lives.

    “In the event of a fire, working smoke alarms will give you the valuable time to get out, stay out and call 999.”

    The fire service recommends abiding by the following tips to help lower the risk when a fire breaks out:

    • Test smoke alarm batteries once a week, even if they are wired into the mains
    • Test alarms for people who cannot do it themselves
    • Make sure there is a smoke alarm on each level of your home
    • Never remove smoke alarm batteries unless you are replacing them
    • Check which type of smoke alarm you have and test it when needed. This could be once a year or every ten years
    • Gently vacuum the slots on smoke alarms to remove dust twice a year.
    • Plan and practice an escape route and make sure everyone in your home knows it
    • In the event of a fire, get out and call 999.

