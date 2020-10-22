New litter police do not promote a 'positive community atmosphere', says councillor

A councillor has criticised the Royal Borough’s new environmental enforcement team for being overzealous in challenging litterers, including on private land.

On October 5, The Royal Borough introduced District Environmental Crime Officers (DECOs) to crackdown on environmental offences and make the Royal Borough ‘a cleaner and safer place to live, work and visit.’

The team of authorised officers are from District Enforcement, a parking and environmental enforcement company.

The officers patrol the streets and public parks, town centres and environmental hotspots, and issue fixed penalty notices (FPNs) of £100 to anyone they observe committing an environmental crime.

Councillor David Cannon, lead member for public protection and parking, said: “Residents tell us how frustrating it is to see litter, cigarette butts and dog mess in their streets and the negative impact that offences such as fly-tipping have on their local communities.

“This proactive enforcement will help target the small minority of people who continue to commit environmental offences, and that benefits everyone.”

Though some residents are pleased with the new interventions, others feel that they can be on the extreme side.

Councillor Jon Davey (WWRA, Clewer & Dedworth West) accepts that the borough has had a ‘soft approach’ to littering in the past and a harsher one may be required, but he is concerned about the degree of policing.

He observed the DECOs in action first hand while working at Tesco in Dedworth. A customer entered the store saying he had been fined in the car park for dropping a cigarette butt.

Cllr Davey noticed that the manager of the Tesco wasdispleased by this.

“He doesn’t want customers harassed before or after shopping in the store,” Cllr Davey said.

The councillor has said he would support the adoption of a ‘warning approach’ and fine of around £20, but that the current method is ‘not in keeping with a positive community atmosphere.’

District Enforcement does not charge the Royal Borough a fee for its services, instead receiving its income from the FPNs that its officers hand out.

“You can’t blame the business for wanting to make as much money as they can – but we as a council have to set limits,” said Cllr Davey.