Government awards millions to Royal Borough and Slough councils

Millions of pounds have been awarded to Slough and the Royal Borough councils to help them address cost pressures through the winter.

Slough Borough Council is set to receive £4,191,767 while Windsor and Maidenhead has been allocated £1,026,722.

The money is part of a £1billion Government fund being split between all of England’s local authorities.

More than £900million of this grant is for councils to use to address spending pressures and continue working to support their communities throughout the pandemic.

The remaining £100million has been provided by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport specifically for supporting council leisure centres that have been struggling over the last few months. Details on how this money will be distributed have yet to be published.

The money has been allocated to councils based on levels of population and deprivation, as well as taking into account the amount of funding they have already received since the outbreak.

The funding has not been ring-fenced, meaning that councils will be able to spend it how they please.

The Government has asked councils to use it to prioritise the running of vital services and protecting the vulnerable.