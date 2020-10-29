New parking strategy to be debated at Royal Borough cabinet meeting

Councillors will discuss the adoption of a new parking strategy at a cabinet meeting tonight (Thursday).

Members will debate the strategy, which sets out the council’s plans for parking from 2020 to 2023, over Zoom.

This includes potential for a new app offering drivers discounts in certain car parks across the borough, including Hines Meadow.

The possibility of a park and ride is also mentioned, with town centre car parks replaced with out-of-town sites.

Predicted parking spaces in the Royal Borough – taking into account new developments – will also be discussed.

The Vicus Way car park – estimated to complete at the end of 2021 – is likely to add more capacity to Maidenhead centre with the train station set to make way for a more pedestrian friendly zone.

Elsewhere in the borough, there is mention in the strategy of creating new car parking capacity at the Alma Road car park in Windsor.

The meeting will be streamed live on the council's YouTube channel at 6.15pm.