Lockdown money worries will tip over people living 'on the edge'

The Government has mapped its support of businesses, employees, borrowers and local authorities for the national lockdown, with many structures the same as in March.

The day of the national lockdown announcement, the Government stated it would be extending the Job Retention Scheme (furlough) for a month, until December.

This is under the same terms as before – employees will receive 80 per cent of their current salary for hours not worked.

In addition, business premises forced to close in England are to receive grants worth up to £3,000 per month.

£1.1billion is being given to Local Authorities, distributed on the basis of £20 per head, for one-off payments to enable them to support businesses more broadly.

Mortgage payment holidays have also been extended, with borrowers able to apply for a six month holiday, or top up their existing one by six months.

Despite these measures, amid the financial uncertainty, Citizens Advice Maidenhead & Windsor (Maidenhead CAB) anticipates that it will see an increased caseload of clients desperate for help.

“Some of our clients live ‘on the edge’, so a small change in circumstance can become overwhelming,” said Bill Feeney, CEO of Maidenhead CAB.

“Things can escalate – their electricity bills rise, then all of a sudden they face danger of becoming evicted.”

The financial effects of lockdown then go on to create separate but related problems.

Maidenhead CAB notes an increased need for support with domestic violence, for example. This often follows struggles with debt or housing worries.

“Debt, employment, housing, mental health and unfortunately domestic violence are all tied together with the lockdown experience,” said Bill.

“Lockdown has created the perfect conditions for mental health to become more of a problem in people’s lives, and that tends to be a gateway, sadly for even more serious issues.”

Additionally, a lockdown makes it more difficult to locate the right help for complex issues which residents may struggle with – if they struggle with literacy, numeracy or to understand complex bureaucratic issues.

“The normal places they’d go to solve some of their problems tend to be shut,” said Bill. “This is a lockdown, so everything stops.”

Though Maidenhead CAB cannot attend physical events at the moment, it has increased its accessibility by phone and email.

It is especially trained at navigating complex issues which are ‘woven together’.

Maidenhead CAB is always on the lookout for more volunteers and funding. To see volunteer opportunities, visit https://maidenheadcab.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer/