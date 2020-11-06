Homeless remain housed for lockdown – but struggle to keep to Government guidance

Homeless people in the Royal Borough look as though they will be safely housed for the upcoming lockdown, according to the founder of a homelessness charity.

At the end of March, the Government gave local authorities 48 hours to house all single homeless vulnerable people and rough sleepers.

The council arranged for homeless people to stay in empty hotel rooms temporarily, then onto more permanent accommodation where possible.

Since then, the homeless have remained housed and new referrals are also being found places to stay, according to Sue Brett, founder of the Brett Foundation homelessness charity.

“It looks as though those that want to [be housed] are still being found accommodation, which is brilliant. Long may it continue,” Sue said.

However, there are complications. During the first lockdown, homeless people became lonely as a result of being away from their friends and communities living on the streets.

“They’ll go into their accommodation but then they will come out and meet up with all their friends and mingle,” said Sue.

“I think they’ve just lived on the street so long, they get used to relying on their small group.”

Sue hopes the lockdown will allow the country to return to a sort of normality, so it will be possible to arrange an adapted version of the charity’s usual Christmas dinner for the homeless.