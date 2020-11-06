Remembrance Sunday conforms to COVID-19 guidelines

With respects due to be paid on Remembrance Sunday this weekend, commemorations are taking on a slightly different format across the area.
Events are set to go ahead in the Royal Borough, but with important changes due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The council announced earlier this year that the traditional parade and civic service in Maidenhead and Windsor town centres cannot take place.
Instead, a private act of remembrance will still happen in the two towns – despite the lockdown – at the Town Hall in Maidenhead and St John the Baptist Parish Church in Windsor.
The borough has asked the public to stay away from these services.
“Instead we’re asking residents and veterans to pay their respects at home, by observing the national two-minute silence, and by following the national act of remembrance at the Cenotaph in London on TV,” mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton said.
The Centotaph ceremony in the capital is a closed event.
- Elsewhere, in Marlow, a pre-recorded remembrance service will be streamed from All Saints’ Church.The streamed service will run from 10.30am-11.30am. Visit bit.ly/35XxjMc to watch.
- In Cookham, a recorded joint Holy Trinity and St John the Baptist Church service will be available online from 10:50am at tinyurl.com/ y4mhc6rg
- Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council will also be going digital, with a viewable online service streamed at 10.50am. Visit www.stpaulswooburn.org or the St Paul’s with St Mary’s Wooburn Facebook page to view. The usual tribute of crosses in the parish will still be in place this year until November 21.
- The Royal British Legion (RBL) has urged people to take part in ‘socially-distanced activity, whether that be watching the service on television or pausing for the two-minute silence in their homes.
- People can also buy poppies online at the RBL shop, at www.poppyshop.org.uk, while Sainsbury’s in Providence Place, a RBL partner, is also expected to have a large stock.
- The villages of Twyford, Ruscombe and Hurst will be joining together for an online ceremony to mark Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 8. Writing on its Facebook page, St Mary’s Twyford, St Nicholas Hurst, St James Ruscombe & Twyford URC, said: ‘Due to the latest government restrictions, we are moving our Remembrance Sunday services for Twyford, Ruscombe and Hurst online. Please join us on YouTube this Sunday morning from 10.50am: www.youtube.com/channel/ UCnCAP-9SvIlZJDeIDiA1L7A’
- In Burnham, residents have been asked to pay their respects at home. A poster on the Burnham Parish Council website said: “This year there will be no parade and no church service after the wreath laying. “If you feel that you need to attend the War Memorial to pay your respects, please do so, but the Burnham Royal British Legion respectfully suggests you may wish to observe the two-minute silence on your doorsteps.”
- The Parish of Langley Marish will be live-streaming its Remembrance Sunday event at Langley Memorial Park on YouTube. Residents can view the ceremony on the ‘Langley Remembers’ YouTube channel from 10.50am