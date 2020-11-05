'Deep concerns' expressed over councillors' comments

A group of opposition councillors have voiced their ‘deep concerns’ over comments made by two Conservative councillors during a debate about diversifying the council last week.

The discussion centred on a cross-party motion which resolves to implement education and training to create ‘an organisation open to all’ and to also identify ‘the challenges and celebrate the achievements of people of colour in the Royal Borough’ .

This week, 12 opposition councillor signed a letter to the Advertiser objecting to comments made during the meeting by Cllr Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and Walthams) and Cllr Leo Walters (Con, Bray), who both voted against the motion.

It has been signed by all the Liberal Democrats councillors, Cllr Carole Da Costa (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth East) and Cllr Wisdom Da Costa (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth West).

It includes objections to the arguments made by the councillors, including the way both councillors spoke positively about the British Empire, and accusing them of ‘skirting over’ its negative impacts.

During the meeting, on Tuesday, October 27, both Cllr Hunt and Cllr Walters made five-minute speeches outlining their objections to the motion.

Cllr Walters said the motion ‘creates division’ and is ‘an opportunity for people to be vexatious in their accusations’.

Questioning the section on celebrating achievements, he said: “Why just the people of colour? What about all the other people who, maybe, are white, why can’t we celebrate their [achievements]? I think that’s discrimination in itself.”

Cllr Hunt said she had found ‘no useful argument for this annual mandatory unconscious bias training’ and said that people should be learning about the slavery happening now, ‘not from the past’.

Speaking on Tuesday, Cllr Catherine del Campo (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) said the signatories of the letter found comments made during the debate to be ‘shocking and embarrassing’.

She added: “We wanted to make clear that we don’t agree with Maureen and Leo’s comments and that we take the matter really seriously.”

Cllr Mandy Brar (Lib Dem, Bisham and Cookham) ‘wasn’t very happy at all’ with what was said.

“The Mayor (Cllr Sayonara Luxton) didn’t stop them, she didn’t intervene,” said Cllr Brar.

“And there was nothing from the leader of the council to say ‘stop, this has to stop’.”

Cllr Hunt said she received the news about the letter ‘with sadness’.

She said: “I stated at the council meeting that I believed the motion had been put forward with the best intentions and I was pleased to relate that we councillors had a code of conduct which we do have to uphold.”

She said she was concerned with the effectiveness of unconscious bias training after researching the subject, and the she was ‘surprised’ that the ‘teaching and learning about the modern day slavery was not foremost in this motion’ as this is ‘causing harm now and is a more immediate concern’.

Council leader Andrew Johnson said the mayor has governance of full council meetings as chairman and that he has ‘the same speaking rights and intervention rights as any other member of the council’.

He said: “If any member wished the meeting to be stopped they could raise a point of order.”

Cllr Walters declined to comment.

Viewpoint Letter

We wish to express our deep concerns about the comments made by Cllrs Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and the Walthams) and Leo Walters (Con, Bray) in last week’s Full Council, during a debate about tackling institutional racism and discrimination in our borough.

Cllr Ross McWilliams worked with Cllrs Wisdom Da Costa, Amy Tisi and Stuart Carroll to present a cross-party motion recognising the need for councillors and officers to attend suitable training, such as unconscious bias training to help ensure unbiased decisions, for the council to be a beacon on issues of race and gender equality practices, and for us to at last celebrate the achievements of people of colour in RBWM.

Cllr Hunt immediately dismissed the effectiveness of unconscious bias training, saying that we should not blame somebody for something they do unconsciously, and comparing it to snoring.

She went on to describe talk about our country’s colonial past, saying that ‘Britain was great, it had a great empire, no question about that. We brought a lot, a lot, to other countries and our colonies,’ conveniently skirting over the death, destruction, rape, torture, conflict and famine that we brought to nations of the empire.

She described our record on slavery as ‘unfortunate’, saying it’s far more important to learn about slavery that’s happening now.

Cllr Walters described the motion as unnecessary, and went on to talk about his experiences in the British army during the ‘twilight’ of the British Empire, implying that the local tribesmen could only be kept in order by the presence of British troops.

Again, there was no reference to the contribution of the British to tensions in the area.

He then said we should celebrate the achievements of all people — entirely missing the point that achievements of people of colour are grossly unrepresented, while those of white people are not.

Next, he talked about vexatious claims, describing ‘black women… coloured women’ who worked for a friend of his claiming racism when he dismissed them.

He didn’t use the words ‘playing the race card’, but it’s clear that’s what he meant.

It seems from the voting that the Conservative group were allowed a free vote on this incredibly important matter but we have to ask why, when it’s clear that every other vote since May 2019 has either been whipped or closely controlled.

We’re delighted, however, that the motion has passed, and we look forward to continuing to work cross-party to promote equality and inclusion in our borough.

And we’d respectfully suggest that Cllrs Hunt and Walters should be the first to benefit from the training on offer.

Cllrs JOHN BALDWIN (Lib Dem, Belmont), CLIVE BASKERVILLE (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green), SIMON BOND (Lib Dem, Belmont), MANDY BRAR (Lib Dem, Bisham and Cookham), CAROLE DA COSTA (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth East), WISDOM DA COSTA (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth West), KAREN DAVIES (Lib Dem, Clewer East), CATHERINE DEL CAMPO (Lib Dem, Furze Platt), JOSHUA REYNOLDS (Lib Dem, Furze Platt), GURCH SINGH (Lib Dem, St Mary’s), AMY TISI (Lib Dem, Clewer East), SIMON WERNER (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green)