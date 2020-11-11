Thames Valley Police given powers to fine or arrest lockdown rule breakers

Police will be handing out fines or even making arrests over the next month if people do not abide by lockdown restrictions.

After the second lockdown began on Thursday last week, Thames Valley Police officers were again given powers to enforce the restrictions hold they need to.

Fines will be handed out on a similar basis to the first lockdown. If someone is found to be breaching the rules, officers can hand out a £200 fixed penalty notice. This will double after each offence, up to £6,400.

Those who organise or facilitate a restricted gathering could be fined £10,000.

Business restriction offences, which are enforced by the local authority, will result in fines of £1,000 at the first offence, rising to £10,000 for the fourth.

Chief Superintendent Rob France, Gold Commander for Thames Valley Police’s response to coronavirus, said: “Cases of the deadly coronavirus are once again increasing and the risk to lives and also to the NHS is once again increasing.

“As such we all have our roles to play in abiding by the new Government coronavirus laws to stop the spread of this indiscriminate virus.

“We are hugely grateful to the vast majority of the public who continue to follow the regulations.

“Thames Valley Police will continue to play its role in protecting our communities by engaging, encouraging and explaining the regulations to the public.

“However where people refuse to comply or are seen to be deliberately breaking the rules we will look to enforce be it through dispersal, fine or even arrest.”