Two Royal Borough COVID-19 deaths recorded in past week

Two people from the Royal Borough with COVID-19 have died in the last week.

According to Government data, in the seven days from Wednesday, November 11 to Tuesday, November 17, two people woth COVID-19 passed away.

In the previous week, four deaths were confirmed.

Cases in the borough continue to rise, with 268 confirmed in the last week, 30 more than in the previous seven days.

The rate of infection currently stands at 198.8 per 100,000 residents.

2,055 cases have now been confirmed in the borough since the outbreak began, with 538 new cases recorded in November.