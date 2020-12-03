SITE INDEX

    • Flu jabs extended to 50-64 year olds until the New Year

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    Flu vaccinations have been extended to 50-64 year olds, from now to the New Year.

    GPs and pharmacies across Slough and the Royal Borough are currently arranging appointments to coincide with delivery of new vaccine stock.

    Jo Greengrass, associate director of nursing, quality and safety, and chair of the Frimley Collaborative Flu Group, said: “The vaccination campaign is

    carried out in phases and it’s important to remember that vaccinations will continue throughout the winter season.

    “Because of this we would ask residents across the area to please be patient and wait to be

    contacted by their GP.

    “Even if you are currently working from home, or your contact with others has largely reduced in light of restrictions in place, it is still important that you have your flu vaccine if you’re in one of the eligible groups.”

    To find out more, visit nhs.uk/flujab

    Maidenhead

