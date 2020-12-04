Santa to visit Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough this month

Father Christmas’ sleigh is scheduled to visit Berkshire this month, covering Maidenhead, Windsor, Old Windsor, Slough and Langley.

The trip has been organised by sports coaching company Sport4Kids (S4K).

The sleigh has been built safely, allowing children to meet and greet Santa from two-metre guidelines, with S4K offering families the chance to download their pictures free of charge from the company website.

Santa will be in Maidenhead between 11am and 2pm on Sunday, Windsor on Saturday, December 12 between the same times, and Slough and Langley on Sunday, December 20. Visit sport4kids.biz/ s4k-sleigh/ to see where.

S4K will also be offering a whole month’s worth of free sports classes.

Steve Jones, chief executive officer at Sport4Kids, said: “Christmas is going to be different for families this year, but we have the chance to make the experience somewhat normal for younger generations.

“We’re looking forward to bringing smiles across Berkshire this Christmas, and handing out free lessons for children to keep active.

“The pandemic has re-iterated the importance of healthiness and wellbeing, and keeping our immune systems strong.”