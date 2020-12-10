New council winter funding to help 'hardest-hit families'

A scheme aimed at supporting the most vulnerable families will begin operating in the Royal Borough this month.

The Winter Support Scheme runs from December 1 to March 31, 2021 and provides more than £200,000 in new funding for the council.

Most of the money will be used to provide vouchers for food to cover the Christmas, half-term and Easter school holidays for those children in the borough who qualify for free school meals. The council is also making a proportion of this fund available to local foodbanks and other community groups.

Cllr Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for adult social care, said: “This new funding is a welcome boost to support those who need our help the most, and help has never been more needed than it is now.

“By working with local partners, we will be able to directly help the hardest-hit families and individuals in the borough, as well as provide food for children who need it over the school holidays.

“We are pleased to have received this extra Government funding, which will be focused on our most vulnerable residents. We will continue to work with Government to outline the future funding needs given the severe impact of this awful pandemic”.

Alison Fox, headteacher at Wraysbury Primary School, added: “The winter funding will help our families to provide food for the children over the school holidays and into next year, especially when they may not be able to visit relatives or extended families for shared meals.

“This extra support will free up funds for those families who are most in need, which they can use to pay their bills and enjoy their Christmas without added pressure on their mental health and wellbeing.”

Residents who are unsure of whether their child qualifies for the food voucher scheme are asked to check with their school or education provider directly.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2JS6TUW or email winterfund@achievingforchildren.org.uk

If you are struggling to provide food for yourself or your family, visit bit.ly/2VWD2NJ