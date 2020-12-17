SITE INDEX

    • Royal Borough seeking residents' views on highways and transport

    The council has asked residents to share their views on highways services in the borough.

    Working in partnership with National Highways and Transportation, six surveys have been put together where residents can share how satisfied they are with various highways services provided by the council.

    The surveys are on accessibility, walking and cycling, public transport, road safety, tackling congestion and highway maintenance.

    The surveys will be open until Sunday, February 28, next year.

    All the data provided in the survey will be kept anonymous.

    To access the surveys, visit bit.ly/2KvEdkz

    Maidenhead

