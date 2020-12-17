Borough childrens' chief critcal of 'unhelpful' inset day advice

‘Unhelpful’ guidance from the Government over whether schools should hold an inset day tomorrow (Friday) has drawn criticism from the council’s chief of children’s services.

Nick Gibb, minister of state for school standards, told a parliamentary committee last week that schools would be able to hold an inset day tomorrow so that their contact tracing schemes would not run all the way up to Christmas Eve.

Speaking at a Health and Wellbeing Board meeting on the same day, the Royal Borough’s director of children’s services, Kevin McDaniel, was critical of the last minute changes and the impacts they are having on schools in the area.

He said: “The biggest challenge for our schools has been responding to the plethora of changing guidance.

“Just this afternoon the Department for Education has published guidance for schools suggesting that they might want to consider having an inset day next Friday so all contact tracing completes before Christmas.

“It’s really difficult for schools that have been planning for terms and parents who are trying to organise their working and no doubt we will hear from schools in the coming hours and days as to what they are going to do next week.

“I think that’s an unhelpful trend.”

If schools do close for students on Friday, it would mean that the six-day window where education providers must remain on call will end on Wednesday, December 23.

In response to the announcement Lowbrook Academy stated that it would remain open on Friday.

A schools statement said: “Lowbrook will not be closing Friday, December 18 for an inset day as suggested by Nick Gibb MP.

“This is not enough notice for parents. Mr Rooney will undertake the six days track and trace duties up until Christmas Eve.”

Meanwhile, other schools have come up with new arrangements for the last week of term.

BCA, in Burchetts Green Road, has opted to run some of its courses online this week.

In a message to parents and pupils, principal Gillian May said: “As part of our commitment to the health, safety and well being of our students and staff we have decided to take our curriculum for Further Education and 14-16 schools students online for the last week of term.

“This is designed to ensure that students and staff can have a 14 day period ahead of the Christmas break in which to isolate themselves if required ahead of time.”

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “It is vital for all children to be in school where possible. not being in school.

“We are advising schools that they can use an inset day on December 18 to ensure that leaders can finish work and still complete any necessary contact tracing during the six days before Christmas Eve.

“Children will catch up the time in school later in the year.”