    • Royal Borough COVID-19 cases rise again following brief decline

    The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Royal Borough is on the rise once again following a brief period of decline.

    In the seven days from Wednesday, December 9 to Tuesday, December 15, 242 people tested positive for coronavirus, 79 more than the previous week.

    Four people from the Royal Borough with COVID-19 have died over the last seven days,

    compared to two in the previous week.

    The rate of infection per 100,000 residents is 118.2.

    Meanwhile, in Slough, 565 people tested

    positive for COVID-19 in the same period, while

    cases 360 were recorded in nearby Wokingham Borough Council.

