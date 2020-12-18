John Story succeeds Sayonara Luxton as mayor of Royal Borough

Councillor Sayonara Luxton has stepped down as mayor and will be succeeded by councillor John Story.

Cllr Luxton stepped down at a meeting of the full council on Tuesday night, marking the end of a period as mayor spanning 19 months.

“Due to COVID-19 this time in office was longer than anticipated but it’s been a privilege to be able to help this community at this difficult time,” said Cllr Luxton in her leaving speech.

Though she expressed disappointment at having to cancel or postpone fundraising events, she said it was ‘heartening’ to have received so many donations via JustGiving.

“It’s been very humbling to see how groups of individuals have come together. I was overwhelmed by the response to my scrubs appeal,” she said.

Leader of the council Andrew Johnson said that Cllr Luxton had conducted herself during her time as mayor with ‘absolute splendour’.

He then put forward a nomination for Cllr John Story as the new mayor, which was unanimously agreed by the full council.

New mayor John Story said: “If this was a face-to-face meeting, I’m sure we would all want to stand up and give Cllr Luxton a standing ovation.”

The council also unanimously agreed on Cllr Gary Muir to continue as the deputy mayor and Caron North as deputy mayoress.