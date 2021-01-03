Window washer cleans street signs for free so elderly can see them better

A Burnham-based window cleaner has been cleaning road signs voluntarily around Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough, so that the elderly can see them better.

Over the last few weeks, Ryan Walsh of Walshyn’s Windows has cleaned around 25 signs, to make them clearer to see for residents, including on council estates where Ryan works.

“Being a window cleaner, I notice when something’s not clean, and I can tell when something hasn’t been cleaned for a while,” said Ryan.

“A lot of these street signs look like they haven’t been cleaned in a couple of years.”

Many of the signs are covered in mould and moss, dimmed and obscured by years of exposure to the elements.

“If I can’t read them, the elderly people can’t read them,” he said. “I’ve got the tank anyway, I’m driving past, it takes two minutes out of my day.”

Since posting about his good deeds on Facebook, Ryan received messages of praise from people who were pleased he was taking the time to clean the signs.

“I was overwhelmed by all the people contacting me to say thank you or saying there aren’t many people who would go out of their way to help,” said Ryan.