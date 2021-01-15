Public asked for feedback on plans for active travel funds

A four-week public consultation has launched around proposed additional cycling and walking improvements in the borough.

The improvements are being funded by a grant of £335,000 from the second round of funding from the Government’s Active Travel Fund, which was announced in December.

The council put forward five schemes across Ascot, Maidenhead and Windsor for public consideration, with each based on the council’s Cycling Action Plan.

In a statement, the Royal Borough said that unfortunately the allocation is ‘insufficient’ to deliver all of its intended projects. It is seeking public feedback on all schemes.

The funding currently allocated will enable the delivery of low traffic neighbourhoods in Ascot, Maidenhead and Windsor and school streets near local schools in the same areas.

The council is also looking for public views on a segregated cycleway along Dedworth Road in West Windsor and a cycle route linking the north-east and south of Maidenhead, avoiding the A4.

The consultation closes on February 9 and the results will also be used to inform future decisions. Visit consultprojectcentre.co.uk/rbwmactivetravel