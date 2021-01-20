COVID-19 cases in Royal Borough fall but deaths keep rising

New COVID-19 cases in Windsor and Maidenhead are on the decline as the effects of the latest lockdown begin to come into play, but deaths are rising.

In the seven days from Wednesday, January 13 to Tuesday, January 19, 594 people tested positive for coronavirus, 264, or 30 per cent, fewer than the previous seven days.

The number of deaths, however, nearly doubling in the same period, up from 18 to 34. Deaths in the Royal Borough have been on the rise since Christmas, according to Government data.

Meanwhile, in Slough, 1,462 new cases were confirmed in the same week, with an infection rate of 887 per 100,000 residents. Deaths there have also risen from 13 to 27.