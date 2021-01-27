Time running out on Royal Borough budget consultation

Time is running out for the public to have their say on the council’s draft budget for next year.

The public consultation on the proposed draft budget for 2021/22 comes to a close on Friday.

The controversial plans are designed to save the council millions of pounds as it looks to recover from the costs of COVID-19 and past financial mismanagement.

Some of the proposals include changing black bin collections from weekly to fortnightly, reducing library opening hours and cutting down on the number of community wardens in the borough.

