Libraries under scrutiny at tonight's council meeting

The council’s cabinet is set to meet to discuss the future of the Royal Borough’s library services tonight (January 28).

The Library Transformation Strategy will map the changes proposed from this year through to 2025.

One of the aims of the strategy is to ‘deliver essential savings for the council.’

The council expects to make savings of £292,000 per year by April 2022.

To do this, the Royal Borough is looking at which libraries to possibly close and which libraries could run on reduced operating hours.

The report states: “There are libraries within the borough that may be in the wrong location or in buildings unsuited to delivering the services needed by today’s and future communities.”

Those libraries that could be set to close include Boyn Grove Library because of its small space and Sunninghill Library due to its old building.

Datchet Library and Old Windsor Library are also being considered for closure because of the high rent costs.

Reduced opening hours are suggested at Windsor Library (reduction of four hours per week) and Maidenhead Library (reduction of five hours per week).

Cox Green Library, Cookham Library and Eton Wick Library may also have their hours of operation reduced down to 13 hours a week.

The transformation strategy also outlines increases in digital services, including a digital library card and the loaning of devices such as tablets, with training available for those that need it.

The strategy will be consulted on with partners, stakeholders and residents during February and March 2021.

At the meeting, the cabinet will also discuss the results of a public consultation of more than 1,800 respondents on the subject of reducing library opening hours.

The meeting will take place at 6.15pm via Zoom.

It will be livestreamed on the Royal Borough’s YouTube at: www.youtube.com/user/WindsorMaidenhead